Hydro-Québec And Énergir Form Partnership To Reduce GHG Emissions

Hydro-Québec and Énergir announced today a partnership to reduce natural gas consumption among participating customers in Québec by slightly more than 70 per cent, thereby reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with heating the residential, commercial and institutional buildings involved.

