Hemisphere Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Hemisphere Energy Corporation says the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted a notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 7.69 million common shares of the company, representing approximately 10 per cent of the current public float of the common shares.

