Greening The Skies With Made-In-Alberta Technology, Investment

Nearly two decades after discovering a first nugget of a technology base that would eventually convert waste fats and oils into naphtha, jet fuel and diesel, David Bressler and his University of Alberta teams continue to explore the possibilities.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more