Topaz Excited About Potential Of Its Charlie Lake Royalty Assets

After almost a decade with Tourmaline Oil Corp., Topaz Energy Corp. president and CEO Marty Staples is well versed when it comes to the attributes and upside of the Charlie Lake play.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more