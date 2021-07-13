Strathcona Announces Proposed Private Offering

Strathcona Resources Ltd. announced today that it is planning to commence, subject to market and other conditions, a private offering to eligible purchasers, of US$500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026.

