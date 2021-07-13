Search
Social/Sport Events

CAOEC Golf Tournament – Sept. 22 – Register Now!

Register now for the CAOEC Golf Tournament!

We are excited to invite members to our first in-person event in nearly two years. The golf tournament provides an opportunity to reconnect and wind down the summer season while celebrating our accomplishments from the past year, and the association's updated mandate. 

Cost per ticket: $200.00 (including tax)
Please note this event is for CAOEC members only.

Tickets include golf player fees, picnic lunch, and dinner. Teams will be in groups of four. 

Click here to register.

Venue Name:
Elbow Springs Golf Club

Location:
240086 Lott Creek Drive
Calgary, AB  Canada  T3Z 2V4

Date/Time:
Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Contact:
Caroline Fyvie
Email: cfyvie@caoec.ca
Phone: (403) 264-4311

Sponsor the event:
To sponsor the event click here

