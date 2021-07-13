Avanti Closes Private Placement Of $4.08 Million

Avanti Energy Inc. has closed its previously announced oversubscribed non-brokered private placement by issuing 2.4 million shares at $1.70 for gross proceeds of $4.08 million.

