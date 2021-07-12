NuVista Announces Proposed Issuance Of $200 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes

NuVista Energy Ltd. announced today that it intends to undertake, subject to market and other conditions, a proposed private placement of senior unsecured notes in the amount of $200 million.

