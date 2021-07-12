Avanti Completes Geophysical Review; Company Identifies Aden Helium Project Drilling Targets

Avanti Energy Inc. plans to move forward with a drilling program in Q3 and Q4 of this year after confirming three potential drilling locations — highly prospective for helium — in its southern Alberta Aden property.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more