ARC Resources Virtually Opens TSX

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of ARC Resources Ltd. trading on Toronto Stock Exchange, president and CEO Terry Anderson, and the officers of ARC Resources, joined Berk Sumen, head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to virtually open the market today.

