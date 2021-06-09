Production Recovery: CER Report Explores Current Economics of Canada’s Pipeline System

While COVID-19 significantly impacted Canada’s oil industry, with production cut by almost a million bbls/d in May of last year, both oil production and pipeline usage have largely recovered to pre-pandemic levels, says a newly-released report by the Canada Energy Regulator (CER), which regulated pipelines moving more than four million bbls/d of oil and 17 bcf/d of natural gas in 2020.
