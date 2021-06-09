Planetary Hydrogen To Make Negative Emissions Fuel And Ocean Antacid; Advance Carbon Sequestration Sector

Planetary Hydrogen produces a carbon-negative fuel while simultaneously capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere — doing so by adding rock minerals to the electrolysis process and creating not only hydrogen, but an alkalinity byproduct as well.

