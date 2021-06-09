How To Inventory, Quantify And Report Scope 1 Emissions

A new course focusing on measuring, quantifying and reporting Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions is designed to help attendees develop an understanding of emissions from their direct operations.

Jessica Shumlich, chief executive officer and co-founder of Highwood Emissions Management, a company that helps energy companies manage and reduce their environmental footprint, will present Scope 1 Emissions: How to inventory, quantify, and report on July 21.

Shumlich has a decade and a half experience working for energy companies, governments, technology developers, and various start-ups.

“What I’m really excited about this course is that we're going to take time to do an example of reporting and quantification,” said Shumlich. “It will take the knowledge that you learned in the first part of the course and apply it to an actual real-life example that we can work through together.”

Attendees won’t come out of the course as experts but they will learn to ask the right questions about emissions when companies are looking at a new installation or a retrofit for example, said Shumlich.

“Understanding the choices that they have for equipment installation will impact the way that their future emissions will be on the site in five and 10 years,” said Shumlich, who developed the GHG and energy reporting systems for many of Shell’s local and global assets. “If you have a company whose corporate strategy is to reduce emissions, or maybe there's net zero target, everybody has a role to play. The course will help ground people so that they can start to speak the same language.”

Focusing on the core competencies of emissions management, the course is designed to help attendees develop a better understanding of their emissions sources and how to manage them. It is recommended for individuals who design, maintain, or operate facilities within the oil and gas industry, including operations and maintenance personnel and their environmental counterparts who conduct quantification and reporting.

It will help the people who are not emission reduction experts understand how to integrate emissions reduction activities in their day-to-date operations.

“Like the age old saying, you don’t know where you can go until you know where you’re coming from,” said Shumlich. “When you start to look at emissions reduction the most fundamental thing is to understand where you are emitting. This course will help people be able to look at a typical oil and gas setup from a little bit of a different lens.”

This course will help attendees support their company in ensuring emissions are reported adequately, regulatory requirements are met, and emissions reduction targets are met.

