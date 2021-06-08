Royal Helium Closes $17.25-Million Financing

Royal Helium Ltd. has closed its previously announced prospectus offering of units on a bought deal basis of 34.5 million units, issued at 50 cents per unit, for gross proceeds of $17.25 million.

