Obsidian Second Half Program Set To Kick Off Earlier Than Planned

Obsidian Energy Ltd. expects to start its 23-well, second half 2021 development program two weeks earlier than anticipated.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more