New Project Cost Estimate, Access To Equity Will Determine Goldboro FID, Says Pieridae CEO

Pieridae Energy Limited is in the homestretch in making its final investment decision (FID) on its East Coast Goldboro LNG project as the company is awaiting an updated cost estimate and continues to seek equity partners, says CEO Alfred Sorensen.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more