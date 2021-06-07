Federal Government Investing In Atlantic ‘Open Source Energy System Model’ For Emissions Reductions

The federal government is providing $282,532 to the the Offshore Energy Research Association of Nova Scotia (OERA) to create an energy system model that will support Atlantic Canada policymakers in lowering emissions and encourage investments in clean energy technologies.

