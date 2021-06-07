Crescent Point Completes Sale Of Remaining Non-Core SE Sask. Conventional Assets

Crescent Point Energy Corp. completed the disposition of its remaining non-core southeast Saskatchewan conventional assets for cash proceeds of $93 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more