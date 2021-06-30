Water Disposal Into The B.C. Montney Fairway — CSUR Technical Webinar, July 6
Presentation #1 — Wastewater Disposal in the Montney Play Fairway of NE British Columbia – Assessment and Recommendations
Presented by Dr. Brad Hayes, PhD, P.Geol, President - Petrel Robertson Consulting Ltd. and CSUR Outreach Director.
Presentation #2 —Regulatory Disposal Well Dashboard & Capacity Forecasting
Presented by Logan Gray E.I.T., reservoir engineer-in-training - British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission and Ron Stefik, P.L.Eng., Supervisor of Reservoir Engineering - British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission
Presentation #3 — BC Operators – Setting the Industry Standard for Water Recycling.
Presented by Tannis Gibson, VP, Geology & Geophysics - Saguaro Resources and Sean Curry, VP, Operational Policy and Environment - BC Oil and Gas Commission.
A CSUR Technical Webinar proudly sponsored by Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
Location: Zoom Webinar
Date/Time Information: Tuesday, July 06, 2021 (from 10h00 to 11h00) – Mountain Time
For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website
