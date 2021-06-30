Tidewater Closes Pioneer Pipeline Sale To ATCO

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. and its partner TransAlta Corporation have closed the previously announced sale of the Pioneer Pipeline to ATCO Gas and Pipelines Ltd. for gross proceeds of $255 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more