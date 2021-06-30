B.C. OGC Warns Of Wildfire With Potential Impact To Oil And Gas Operations

Emergency Management BC (EMBC) and the BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC), along with various provincial agencies, are currently monitoring a developing wildfire situation in the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) and Northern Rockies Regional District (NRRD), with the potential for impacts to oil and gas operations.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more