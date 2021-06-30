Alberta Non-Renewable Resource Revenue Down Over Previous Year

Alberta government non-renewable resource revenue was $3.09 billion in 2020/21, a decrease of $2.8 billion from 2019/20 and $2 billion from Budget 2020, the government reported this morning in its year-end report for 2020/21.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more