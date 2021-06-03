Companies Examining Hydrogen Hubs In Ontario

Ontario Power Generation's (OPG) wholly-owned subsidiary Atura Power is laying the groundwork for low-carbon hydrogen production and the creation of regional hubs in Ontario by partnering with Ontario-headquartered firm Hatch on a feasibility study for several hydrogen demonstration projects.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more