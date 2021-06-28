Water Disposal Into The B.C. Montney Fairway — CSUR Technical Webinar, July 6

Presentation #1 — Wastewater Disposal in the Montney Play Fairway of NE British Columbia – Assessment and Recommendations

Presented by Dr. Brad Hayes, PhD, P.Geol, President - Petrel Robertson Consulting Ltd. and CSUR Outreach Director.

Presentation #2 —Regulatory Disposal Well Dashboard & Capacity Forecasting

Presented by Logan Gray E.I.T., reservoir engineer-in-training - British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission and Ron Stefik, P.L.Eng., Supervisor of Reservoir Engineering - British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission

Presentation #3 — BC Operators – Setting the Industry Standard for Water Recycling.

Presented by Tannis Gibson, VP, Geology & Geophysics - Saguaro Resources and Sean Curry, VP, Operational Policy and Environment - BC Oil and Gas Commission.

A CSUR Technical Webinar proudly sponsored by Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, July 06, 2021 (from 10h00 to 11h00) – Mountain Time

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website