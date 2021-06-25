Altura Closes Final Stage Of Disposition

Altura Energy Inc. closed the fourth and final stage of an earlier-announced disposition with the sale of a 1.375 per cent working interest in the company’s production, wells, lands and facilities for cash of $875,000.

