U.S. CCUS Project Pipeline Flourishes While Canada Plays Catch-up

While Canada largely rested on its CCUS laurels, multibillion-dollar carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects were announced from Europe to the Middle East and Asia over the past year, even as the U.S., aided by newly improved tax incentives and in some cases Canadian technology, remained the undisputed leader in both completed and planned CCUS projects.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more