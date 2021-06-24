Search
Register By June 28: Power Your Path To Net Zero With An ESG Ecosystem – Free Webinar

Attend this webinar to learn how industry is forming ESG ecoystems to address challenges and solutions. Join industry leaders Chief Jim Boucher, CEO, Saa Dene Group of Companies, Dale Friesen, senior vice president, Corporate Affairs & Chief Government Affairs Officer,  ATCO Ltd., and Ross Manning, vice president and partner, Sustainability Leader, Canadian Energy Industry,  IBM Canada.

Register here: https://www2.jwnenergy.com/PowerYourPathToNetZero

 

