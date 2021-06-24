NGTL Submits Input On Possible CER Process For Willow Valley Application

A comprehensive process “focused on the requested relief” that allows for submission of evidence, the testing of evidence by all parties through one round of information requests, and oral argument (with the option for written argument) would be appropriate to consider NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd.’s (NGTL) Willow Valley Interconnect (WVI) application, the company said in a June 23 filing with the Canada Energy Regulator (CER).
