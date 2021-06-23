TransGlobe Reports IP On South Harmattan Well

TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s two-mile horizontal South Harmattan 13-16 oil well, stimulated and equipped in Q1 2021, has achieved a calculated IP30 estimated at 286 boe/d (247 bbl/d light oil, 131 mcf/d gas, 17 bbl/d NGL).

