DOB Launches New Website Sections And Newsletter Focused On New Energy And Cleantech

Today, the DOB launched new sections on the website dedicated to the coverage of New Energy and Cleantech (see below for details on access).

Both sections are housed under the brand Energy Evolution, which is also the name we’ve chosen for a new bimonthly newsletter that will focus exclusively on New Energy and Cleantech developments. The first edition of the newsletter will be sent to subscribers on Thursday.

Technological change and its concomitant effects on society are inexorable and the creative, resourceful and talented people employed in the western Canadian oilpatch continue working hard in parallel to innovate on many fronts.

This ingenuity is being harnessed, in part, to help advance New Energy developments — for example, hydrogen, geothermal, CCUS, helium or petrolithium projects — which could one day become large job creating industries in Alberta, specifically, and in the broader western region of Canada. This talent is also helping to develop Cleantech advances that are lowering GHG emissions in the oilpatch and creating value-added products.

The changes to the website and the addition of the newsletter are the culmination of extensive consultation with our subscribers over the past year.

A readership survey last September showed that interest was strong in having us increase our coverage of these two content streams. On this score, we highlighted our New Energy and Cleantech content in a special newsletter sent out on Oct. 1, 2020, which generated much feedback and it was well received — DOB members were overwhelming in their recommendation for dedicated coverage on these topics, and the creation of a regularly scheduled newsletter.

Over the past year, you have likely noticed that we’ve increased the production of original articles — written by our reporting team — in the fields of New Energy and Cleantech. The DOB’s technology editor, Maurice Smith, will help guide our coverage and we plan to add new external contributors to provide analysis in these content areas.

Energy Evolution will follow the evolving nature of the industry — a recognition that the oil and gas industry remains the bedrock of Alberta’s and, indeed, Canada’s economy, but accommodates other forms of energy as well as technological and cleantech development — and even new and innovative end-uses for our energy resources.

Much of the content in Energy Evolution will focus on areas where the oil and gas industry can use its strengths to thrive in the changing energy market: its expertise in drilling and subsurface knowledge (geothermal, helium) as well as its know-how in producing hydrogen and sequestering carbon underground; the use of its existing infrastructure (lithium production, pipelines adapted for future hydrogen and CO2 transport); its growing capability in renewable natural gas and biofuels development; offshore expertise applied to wind farms; and skill in developing large-scale projects and project finance in general that are readily transferable to clean energy mega-projects.

This is about creating an ‘and’ conversation — oil ‘and’ natural gas ‘and’ hydrogen ‘and’ petrolithium ‘and’ helium; just as important, this is about helping our members identify business opportunities.

