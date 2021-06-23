Search
M&A
Upstream

CanOils Data: Top 10 Upstream Deals Focused Purely On SE Saskatchewan Assets 2017-2021

Surge Energy Inc. announced a $160 million deal in southeast Saskatchewan this week in a deal that the company says opens up a new core area with “high light oil netbacks, low-cost production efficiencies and quick drilling payouts.”

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!