Proper Planning From Governments Will Be Important For Canada And Alberta; Circular Economy Matters: Webinar

Proper planning is necessary for Canada and Alberta to ensure the nation and province are not “left behind” by energy markets changing elsewhere, and that “we can seize” the opportunities that come with energy transition, according to Jennifer Winter, associate professor and scientific director, energy and environmental policy, with the School of Public Policy, at the University of Calgary.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more