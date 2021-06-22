Geothermal Versus Oil And Gas: New Energy Proponents Discuss Well Similarities, Differences

Geothermal wells are not necessarily deeper than oil and gas ones, says John Ebell, project manager for the Clarke Lake Geothermal Project, but they are larger in diameter because geothermal projects are trying to move large volumes of fluid, which is not something the drilling industry has sought to achieve for oil or gas to the same degree.
