Baker Hughes To Develop Carbon Capture & Storage Hub For Industrial Cluster In Norway

Baker Hughes and Borg CO2 AS, a Norwegian carbon capture and storage developer for industrial clusters, have inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a carbon capture and storage project to serve as a hub for the decarbonization of industrial sites in the Viken region of Norway.

