Sustainability Expert/Course Instructor Jessica Shumlich On Quantifying Scope 2 And 3 Emissions

Public commitments to reduce and disclose scope 2 and 3 emissions is one trend that is not going away.

Emissions expert Jessica Shumlich of Highwood Emissions Management will deliver Scope 2 & 3 Emissions: How to navigate through the weeds and focus on what is important for companies on July 22.

We spoke with Jessica about the course which she said is “the perfect opportunity to highlight the trends and look at where industry is going – before we get there.”

Who should take the Scope 2/3 emissions course?

The course is recommended for any oil and gas professional who is involved in the value chain of oil and gas production. This includes the companies that transport the product and provide services to the company producing the product. Perhaps it is the first time your company is going to publish an emissions reduction target, perhaps you are looking for information on how to improve your long-standing environmental performance, or perhaps you want to market your service as a low-emissions offering.

What will an attendee learn/take away from this course?

After the course, the learner will have the basic tools to understand where emissions come from across the value chain, and what methodologies there are for reporting. Students will be equipped with a strong foundation for what data is needed for quantifying and reporting and how to develop a greenhouse gas emissions inventory that includes all emissions.

As a result of this course, learners will be equipped with the following skills:

Ability to identify upstream and downstream emissions sources

Basic understanding of scope 2 & 3 emissions quantification

Identification of largest source of emissions reduction potential

Understanding on reporting mechanisms for scope 2 & 3 emissions

What sets this course apart from others?

Quantifying emissions is hard. There are a variety of ways to do it. Add the complexity of scope 3 emissions and you could be lost for days. Highwood works in the trenches with many companies who are struggling with this. We get how to quantify and report emissions and can help people wade through the noise. It will be interactive, fun, and enough to have a basis to start to understand the right questions to ask.

Why is the timing right for this course?

This is a complex topic. In two and a half hours, it is enough to introduce the topic and give people a background. More learning will be required. You will not come out as experts. But it is a fantastic introduction to make sure your company leads the pack on the quantification, reporting, and disclosure of their scope 3 emissions.

