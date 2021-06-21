Register Today! Navigating The Energy Regulator When Conducting Acquisitions And Divestitures
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to ask former Alberta Energy Regulator employees questions and receive immediate answers and guidance on regulatory, ESG, and business considerations related to any acquisition or divestiture transaction on June 24.
Register for Navigating the energy regulator when conducting acquisitions and divestitures here. Instructors will answer specific regulatory questions and will be able to provide unfiltered regulatory advice.
What you will learn:
- A comprehensive understanding of the factors that Canadian energy regulators (e.g., AER, CER) will consider in their review of any asset or licencee transfer.
- An awareness of how ESG related considerations can add, or detract, significant value to a transaction.
- An understanding of the key components of a liability management plan that the acquirer will need to develop and implement post-transaction.
- Categories:
- Learning
- Regulatory