Lauerman: Kudos To Entrepreneurs Laying The Groundwork For Alberta’s Cleantech Sector

Some of you readers may have noticed that I focus many of my articles towards Alberta. It’s not as if I have anything against the other major energy producing and exporting provinces in Canada — beautiful British Columbia and Quebec; and salt of the earth Saskatchewan and Newfoundland & Labrador. It’s simply a case of being a proud Albertan, concerned about the fate of our province.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.