Inter Pipeline Applies To ASC For Ruling On Brookfield Disclosure

Inter Pipeline Ltd. has applied to the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) for, among other relief, an order that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. “address its inadequate disclosure of material issues related to its takeover bid.”

