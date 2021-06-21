Avatar Innovations Launches ‘CarbonTech’ Accelerator

Avatar Innovations Inc. has launched its inaugural “Avatar Accelerator” — a ground-breaking, co-development model that sees industry and academia collaborate to advance tangible ‘CarbonTech’ solutions for the energy transition.

