Alberta Energy Dept. Will Assume Administration On Mineral Agreement Expiry

Alberta Energy and the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) have agreed that effective July 1, 2021, the department will assume administration of the options available to well licensees upon mineral agreement expiry or Crown Mineral Activity (CMA) authorization cancellation.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more