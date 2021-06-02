McCoy Global To Examine Strategic Alternatives

McCoy Global Inc. has formed a special committee of independent members of the board of directors to, among other things, review, consider, seek out, and evaluate strategic alternatives available to McCoy to enhance shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company and/or a variety of potential joint venture and partnership agreements.

