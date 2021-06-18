Trans Mountain Pipeline – NOTICE OF OPEN SEASON – Firm Service Recontracting

Trans Mountain will be conducting an open season to solicit binding commitments for recontracting of existing firm service capacity for which contracts will be in effect until the Trans Mountain Expansion Project is placed in service. Transportation service under the new contracts would commence February 2022, for crude oil transportation of four discrete volumes totaling 54,000 barrels per day from the Edmonton Terminal to the Westridge Marine Terminal. The open season period will commence at 8:00 am (MT) on June 21, 2021, and close at 4:00 pm (MT) on July 19, 2021.

Further information will be made available to interested commercial parties upon the execution of a confidentiality agreement. If you are an interested commercial party and require more information on the Firm Service Recontracting, the open season process, or how to submit a binding bid for the firm transportation capacity on the Trans Mountain Pipeline System, please contact:

Shawn McGregor

Director, Shipper Services

403.514.6574

Shawn_mcgregor@transmountain.com