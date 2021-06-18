Obsidian Continues Quest To Actively Manage Its Decommissioning Liability

Obsidian Energy Ltd. continues to reduce its decommissioning liabilities and remains committed to further reducing this obligation, company executives said Wednesday.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more