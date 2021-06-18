Geoscience BC Research Provides Detailed Open-Access Seismic Data

A Geoscience BC energy research project has established a closely spaced network of seismographs in the Kiskatinaw area of British Columbia’s northeast region to help understand in more detail how and why, in certain circumstances, earthquakes can be caused by hydraulic fracturing and wastewater disposal during natural gas development.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more