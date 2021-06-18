Geoscience BC Research Provides Detailed Open-Access Seismic Data

A Geoscience BC energy research project has established a closely spaced network of seismographs in the Kiskatinaw area of British Columbia’s northeast region to help understand in more detail how and why, in certain circumstances, earthquakes can be caused by hydraulic fracturing and wastewater disposal during natural gas development.
