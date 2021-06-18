2021 PSAC STARS And Spurs Gala Campaign Raises $1 Million In Support Of STARS

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) proudly held the last two of three planned 2021 events for its 27th annual STARS & SPURS Gala Campaign, bringing total funds raised since its inception to more than $18 million for the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society (STARS).

