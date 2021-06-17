Northern Gateway: Feds Could Use TMX Proceeds To Help Pay For Second West Coast Pipeline

Build Northern Gateway. That’s what the federal government can do to help end energy poverty around the world, using money it gets from selling Trans Mountain upon completion to help pay for it, says Adam Waterous, managing partner and chief executive officer of Waterous Energy Fund.
