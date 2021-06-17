Canadian OFS Sector Players Are Attractive When Compared To U.S. Counterparts: Syed

The oilfield services macro-environment is more attractive for Canadian firms than for U.S. ones, with Canadian companies better positioned in terms of market consolidation, and valuation-wise they are significantly more attractive than for some of their American counterparts, Energy Roundtable participants heard this week.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more