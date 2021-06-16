Terra Nova Ownership ‘Restructured’; Sanction Decision Expected In The Fall

The co-owners of the Terra Nova floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility and associated Terra Nova Field have reached an agreement in principle to restructure the project ownership and provide short-term funding towards continuing the development of the asset life extension project, with the intent to move to a sanction decision in the fall.

