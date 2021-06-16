Paramount Acquires Additional Common Shares Of Canadian Premium Sand

Paramount Resources Ltd. has acquired four million common shares of Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (CPS) at a price of 25 cents per common share for aggregate consideration of $1 million.

