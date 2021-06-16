AI-Focused Firm Attracted To Alberta Drives Efficiencies, ESG Scores In Canadian Oilpatch

Among the many offerings within its AssetCare platform, mCloud Technologies Corp. uses a combination of 3D laser scanners and rendering technology to essentially recreate an oil and gas plant digitally — meaning crews can do walkthroughs and facility inspections without necessarily travelling to the location.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more